Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.
Feb 3
Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim
White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway later said she misspoke.
59m ago
Police Arrest Father for Allegedly Driving Drunk With His 2 Daughters in the Back Seat
Wesley Burghner's 9-year-old daughter was afraid they were going to crash so she used a cellphone to call 911.
2h ago
Over-the-Top Super Bowl Party Costs Guests $5,100 Per Person
ABC's Diane Macedo takes over "Lifestyles of the Rich and...Kendis" to check out one of the world's most expensive Super Bowl parties.
Feb 3
Dog Found in Trash With Broken Spine Gets Wheelchair
Frances, a little dachshund, is getting a second chance at life.
2h ago
Working Dog Becomes Unofficial Guardian for Piglets
Ruby, a working dog rescued from an abusive owner, has become the unofficial guardian for a group of piglets at an animal...