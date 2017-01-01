Top Stories
Security Officials on High Alert for New Year's Eve
In New York's Times Square, thousands of police and FBI agents are working to make sure New Year's Eve events go off safely.
#NewYears
Dec 31
United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017
Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.
#NewYears
Dec 31
Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017
Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.
Dec 31
New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking
A code linked to the earlier Russian hack has been found on a computer associated with a Vermont electrical company.
#Russia
Dec 31
Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train
One courageous dog, Panda, protected his furry friend, Lucy, after she was hit by a moving Ukrainian train. Panda stayed with her for two days in snowy conditions until they were both rescued.
Dec 31
Dad and Daughter Flaunt Fantastic Balancing Skills
This father wanted to help his baby girl balance, so every day for a year and a half, he balanced her standing on his hands.