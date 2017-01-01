Top Stories
Trump's First Day in Office Met by Demonstrations in Multiple Cities Around the US
Some estimated that more demonstrators turned out in Washington D.C. than the crowd for Trump's inaugural ceremony.
#AntiTrumpProtests
1h ago
Trump Cabinet Nominees Waiting for Approval
Republicans are accusing the Democrats of stalling, while the Democrats say the Republicans are trying to rush the process.
#DonaldTrump
1h ago
Arriving at the Women's March on Washington, DC
ABC News' Rachel Scott talks to protesters arriving at the Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Jan 21
Deadly Tornado Flips Cars, Damages Buildings in Mississippi
The Mayor of Hattiesburg, signed an emergency declaration after at least three people were killed when a tornado swept through the city overnight.
Jan 21
A Look Back at Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump started the day at St. John's Episcopal Church and wrapped up the night at the inaugural balls.
#DonaldTrump
Jan 21
President Donald Trump Sworn Into Office
On the Issues: Where Trump Stands
